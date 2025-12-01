Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $35.93 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Ralph Lauren worth $35,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 81.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 116.6% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 92.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $367.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.61 and a 12 month high of $374.00.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

