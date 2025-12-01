Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $28.36 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,291 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $28,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,844,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,551,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $3,958,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE YUM opened at $153.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average of $146.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Powell sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $419,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,292. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total transaction of $189,550.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 64 shares in the company, valued at $9,559.68. This represents a 95.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,495 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on YUM

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.