Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,143 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of Pan American Silver worth $37,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,281,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 319.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,549 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $59,883,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,029,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,225,000 after purchasing an additional 959,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 77.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,565,000 after buying an additional 937,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

