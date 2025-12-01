Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Lantheus worth $40,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

LNTH stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

