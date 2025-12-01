Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,953 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $26,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,693 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $54.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

