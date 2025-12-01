M.D. Sass LLC Makes New Investment in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

M.D. Sass LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,673,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,201,000. Primo Brands accounts for approximately 6.3% of M.D. Sass LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRMB. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Primo Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,066,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,211,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,081,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Primo Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Primo Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,019,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 15.6% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,485,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Foss purchased 123,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $1,909,720.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,624.32. The trade was a 53.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 54,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $896,092.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 181,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,704.43. The trade was a 42.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 203,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. Primo Brands Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

PRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Primo Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Primo Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

