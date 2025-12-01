M.D. Sass LLC Grows Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

M.D. Sass LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital makes up 0.4% of M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OWL

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.