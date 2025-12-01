M.D. Sass LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc $AON

M.D. Sass LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,429 shares during the period. AON accounts for 3.1% of M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $39,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in AON by 49.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $354.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.18. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.56.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

