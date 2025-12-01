Lumbard & Kellner LLC Takes $377,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $387.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.76. The company has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $238.73 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

