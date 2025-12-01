Lumbard & Kellner LLC Invests $635,000 in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 58.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,924,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,076 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,631,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,559,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 38.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,343,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 370,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 1.1%

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.