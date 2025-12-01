Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,045 shares during the period. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 0.52% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,386,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,426,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,096,000 after acquiring an additional 936,741 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,107,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after acquiring an additional 362,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRDM opened at $48.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.38.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

