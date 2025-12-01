Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $336.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $339.06. The firm has a market cap of $560.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.24 and its 200-day moving average is $315.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

