Lumbard & Kellner LLC Buys Shares of 360 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,263,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $605.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $620.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.