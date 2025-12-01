Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,144,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.87% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $20,524,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,919.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 814,062 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $6,173,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,010,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 275,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $4,147,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 231.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.31 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.42%. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWRG. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.09.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,400,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $77,748,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,289,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,470,483.28. The trade was a 45.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

