Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 63,897 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,897 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.72% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKWD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $49.01 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $382.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.54 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.57%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

