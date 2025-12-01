Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 9,287 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11,286.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,257,000 after purchasing an additional 311,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $619.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.56. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.