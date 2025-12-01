Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Position in California Resources Corporation $CRC

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.36% of California Resources worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 24.1% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15. California Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.58 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 10.60%.The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

