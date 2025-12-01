Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Holdings in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.45% of Haemonetics worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 591.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 149,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 543,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Haemonetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,355,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $81.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31. Haemonetics Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $327.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.61 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Weiss Ratings raised Haemonetics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

