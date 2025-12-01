Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stake in CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.13% of CACI International worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total value of $5,014,443.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,038,971.52. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Up 0.3%

CACI stock opened at $617.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. CACI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $632.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $553.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.65. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.130-28.030 EPS. Research analysts predict that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on CACI International from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CACI International from $600.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $639.00 to $759.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CACI International

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.