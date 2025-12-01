Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in TransUnion $TRU

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.09% of TransUnion worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TransUnion by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,436,000 after buying an additional 1,046,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,539,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,503,000 after acquiring an additional 274,903 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $80,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,248.24. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,220.11. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $730,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

Shares of TRU opened at $85.05 on Monday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 21.50%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

