Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. $ATUS

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,186 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.54% of Altice USA worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Altice USA by 56.0% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 251.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.43). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $2.50 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.55.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

