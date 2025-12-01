Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys New Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,044,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,514,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.09% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,715.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,450. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.