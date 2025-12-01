Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 58,091 Shares of MRC Global Inc. $MRC

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.04% of MRC Global worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 336.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,498,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 2,696,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MRC Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,105,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,647,000 after acquiring an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,852,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,111,000 after acquiring an additional 247,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 64.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,303,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 508,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered MRC Global from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRC Global

About MRC Global

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.