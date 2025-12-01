Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.23% of TXNM Energy worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth about $161,678,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $99,354,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,052,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TXNM Energy by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,560,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,259 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TXNM Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $103,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,725 shares in the company, valued at $503,781.50. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $647.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.65 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut TXNM Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on TXNM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.