Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires New Holdings in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,041,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.19% of Repligen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $171.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.59. Repligen Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,559.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $188.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $3,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,483,675.23. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,039.20. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,802. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

