Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$134.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$134.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$57.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$62.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$43.32 and a 52 week high of C$63.43. The firm has a market cap of C$73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.5643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

