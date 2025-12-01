Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) and Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) and Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Littelfuse shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Littelfuse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Littelfuse and Advanced Deposition Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Littelfuse 0 3 2 1 2.67 Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Littelfuse presently has a consensus price target of $292.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Littelfuse’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Littelfuse is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

This table compares Littelfuse and Advanced Deposition Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Littelfuse $2.32 billion 2.75 $100.19 million $5.25 48.77 Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Littelfuse has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Littelfuse and Advanced Deposition Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Littelfuse 5.66% 9.89% 6.26% Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Littelfuse beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. This segment serves industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related charging infrastructure, aerospace, power supplies, data centers, telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics markets. The Transportation segment provides blade, resettable, and high-current and high-voltage fuses, as well as battery cable protectors; fuses, switches, relays, circuit breakers, and power distribution modules; and sensor products. This segment serves heavy-duty truck, construction, agriculture, material handling, and marine. The Industrial segment offers industrial fuses, protection relays, contactors, transformers, residual current devices, ground fault circuit interrupters, residual current monitors, arc fault detection devices, and temperature sensors for use in renewable energy and energy storage systems, electric vehicle infrastructure, HVAC systems, industrial safety, non-residential construction, MRO, mining, and factory automation. It sells its products through distributors, direct sales force, and manufacturers' representatives. Littelfuse, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Advanced Deposition Technologies

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

