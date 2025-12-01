Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $15,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 175.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $390.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.18 and its 200 day moving average is $377.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $285.13 and a 1-year high of $404.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

