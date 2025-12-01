Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 746.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,996 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

