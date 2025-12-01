Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,781 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SCZ opened at $77.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

