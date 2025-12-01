Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,205 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 498,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 278,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 145.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

