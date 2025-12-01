Lido Advisors LLC Has $21.62 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $317,795,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $605.48 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $620.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $593.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.44.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

