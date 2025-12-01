Lido Advisors LLC Has $20.28 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $20,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 113,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,944. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $173.95 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.79 and a twelve month high of $192.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.26. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

