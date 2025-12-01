Lido Advisors LLC Buys 24,805 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $191.53 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

