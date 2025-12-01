Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 1485090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Liberty Gold Stock Up 8.5%

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$455.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates in the business segment of exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. The company has operations in the USA . Its projects include the Black Pine project and Goldstrike project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.