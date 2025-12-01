Liberty Financial Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:LFG)

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,220.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Financial Group Company Profile

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle, commercial, and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) lending services; unsecured and secured personal loans; business, commercial, lease income, residential and commercial SMSF loans, and business lines of credit; and commercial property, home, and car loans.

