Liberty Financial Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:LFG)

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.
Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,220.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Liberty Financial Group Company Profile
