Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Receives “Hold” Rating from China Renaissance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at China Renaissance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.50 target price on the stock. China Renaissance’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LI. Dbs Bank downgraded Li Auto from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “strong sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday. CLSA raised shares of Li Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.47.

Shares of LI opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145,295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 339.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 287,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 221,939 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 2.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 418,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

