Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $371.29 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

