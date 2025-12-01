Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,462 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,675,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,921,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

