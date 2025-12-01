Leuthold Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $80.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

