Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Holdings in TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR $TIMB

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in TIM by 10.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,482,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 339,384 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in TIM by 1,302.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 260,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 242,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 26.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 93,179 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TIM by 55.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 150,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 53,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 15.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter.

TIM Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:TIMB opened at $23.48 on Monday. TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TIM Announces Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TIM from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

About TIM

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

