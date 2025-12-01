Leuthold Group LLC Acquires New Shares in SAP SE $SAP

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SAP by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in SAP by 31.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $241.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $296.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.86. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $233.51 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

