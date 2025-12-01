Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Intel by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,281,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,806,000 after acquiring an additional 274,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC increased their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Stock Up 10.5%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $194.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4,071.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

