Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $98,000 in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. $WOOF

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,923,000. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $9,150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 60.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,637,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,299 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.91. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

