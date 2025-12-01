Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $248.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.24 and its 200-day moving average is $229.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

