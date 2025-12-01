Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,102 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burk Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 798,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $42.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $42.77.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.