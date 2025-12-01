Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,083,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,372,000 after buying an additional 319,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $40,190,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $34,540,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $27,217,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,419,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,310,000 after acquiring an additional 176,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR opened at $130.84 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $190.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.