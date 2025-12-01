Korea Investment CORP Sells 35,894 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,894 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 207,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after buying an additional 26,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.7% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $69.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $91.48.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Argus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

