Korea Investment CORP Purchases New Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,937,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,667,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $4,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

In other Block news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $639,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 243,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,953,356. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnaud Weber sold 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $435,633.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 259,136 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,950.40. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,958 shares of company stock worth $7,712,257. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYZ opened at $66.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

