Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Docusign worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Docusign by 318.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 864.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DOCU opened at $69.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Docusign

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,992. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,983.74. This trade represents a 22.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.